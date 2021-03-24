The 500GB WD Blue SN550 SSD is back down to its Prime Day price of £50

Another day, another set of SSD deals, and this time it's on the excellent WD Blue SN550, which is my current NVMe SSD of choice over in our best SSD rankings. It's the 500GB and 2TB models that have hit good prices today, with both capacities matching their previous all-time lows of £50 and £180 apiece. The former matches what the 500GB model went for over Amazon Prime Day, too, giving you another chance to pick up this great value SSD at its best ever price.

The WD Blue SN550 is a great value SSD for those after a quick yet wallet-friendly NVMe drive, as it offers PCIe 3.0 speeds for the same sort of prices as slower SATA models. You'll need to make sure you've got a compatible motherboard with a free M.2 slot in order to use it, of course, but most modern motherboards come with at least one M.2 slot these days, if not two or three depending on how fancy it is.

In fairness, the total savings on WD's Blue SN550 aren't as massive as some other NVMe drives that have been discounted as part of Amazon UK's Spring sale this week, and those after an even cheaper NVMe SSD should turn their attention to Amazon's deal on the Crucial P2. There, you can get a 500GB P2 for just £44, while the 1TB model is a bargain-tastic £71.

The P2 actually has a faster random read speed than the SN550, coming in at 54MB/s in my tests versus the SN550's 44MB/s, but the SN550 has a much faster random write speed (157MB/s as opposed to 117MB/s). The SN550 also came out on top in my transfer speed tests, too, and offers marginally faster loading times in games, too, often beating the P2 by a couple of seconds in my benchmark tests. They're both great drives, though, and I'm sure you'll be happy with whichever one you decide to go for.

I should also note that the 1TB Blue SN550 has, admittedly, been cheaper in the past - its lowest price was £80 over Black Friday - but I've included it above anyway as it normally goes for around £95 when it's not on sale. In any case, it's still better than paying £110 for a 1TB WD Black SN750 drive, and definitely a much better use of your money than spending £142 on a 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus.