The AC game set in feudal Japan is called Assassins Creed Shadows, may have leaked its own release date

A while back Ubisoft revealed about a billion Assassin's Creed projects. The first of these to leap into the carefully placed haystack of release was Mirage, which I liked. Up next, it seems, is the artist formally known as Assassin's Creed: Codename Red. All we knew about red was that it would be set in feudal Japan, something fans have been clamouring for for literal years. Now we know that it's an AC game set in feudal Japan called Assassin's Creed Shadows, and it's getting an "official cinematic world premiere trailer" debut on YouTube tomorrow, at 5pm BST.

Also, because this sort of thing seems to always happen with Ubi, the placeholder text for said YouTube premiere might have accidentally leaked the release date for the game as November 15, 2024.

The text is gone now, but a couple of screencaps made their way into the wild (h/t GamesRadar). Lending credence to this possible date are the facts that a) we already knew Shadows was supposed to come out before the end of the financial year - so, by March 2025, and b) every single main AC game has come out in November or October.

Shadows is supposedly going to be another full-sized AC game in the vein of Valhalla and Odyssey's massive open worlds, which means you will probably see me screaming about it needing to be smaller and less full of busywork. Mirage was smaller but it was still big! And it was really fun!

Anyway. Personal bugbears aside, I wouldn't expect too much from the cinematic trailer, partly because it's a cinematic trailer, which means nothing for what the game will actually be like, but also because I'd predict bigger reveal-sauce will be saved to spray all over Geoff Keighley's eager face at Summer Game Fest in June. I am actually excited for this game, by the way, I really like Assassin's Creed.

Also worth keeping an eye on is any news about Assassin's Creed Infinity, a sort of Assassin's Creed-specific hub... launcher... thing. In an interview with Eurogamer in 2022, chief Assassin's Creed man Marc-Alexis Coté said the plan is for Infinity to arrive alongside Shadows. Is that still the plan? Who knows!

Remember to check back on that YouTube video after work tomorrow to see a dramatic trailer with all action music and silhouettes and that.