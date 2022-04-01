The BB Boys Road Trip: Director's Cut Special Edition

The BB Boys Road Trip: Director's Cut Special EditionThe BB Boys return for one last job...
With the release of Death Stranding Director's Cut on Wednesday, I've been reminded of two important things this week. Firstly, that Kojima's bonkers hiking postal sim is still one of the best open world games around. If you haven't read my full thoughts on the new Director's Cut, please do consider having a gander. The second most important thing is that Death Stranding's photo mode remains just glorious, brilliant fun, and it therefore felt appropriate, nay, necessary to give my good old BB Boys another trip for the album.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information