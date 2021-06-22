The best anti-Prime Day deals that are just as good as Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may be soaking up all the deals limelight this week, but there are still plenty of great PC gaming deals taking place at other retailers around the web if you want to avoid the big Bezos machine. To help you get the best prices without all the hassle of searching for them yourself, we've rounded up all the best PC gaming deals that are either just as good as Amazon or, in some cases, actually a little bit better in both the UK and US. Whether you're after a new monitor or fancy getting a new replacement mouse, keyboard or headset, we've got you covered.

To help you find the best anti-Prime Day PC gaming deals, I've rounded them up into their respective product categories below. You can either click the links to go straight to the component in question, or just carry on reading the whole thing.

Best Anti-Prime Day PC gaming deals

Anti-Prime Day SSD deals

UK deals:

The only real good SSD deals going on outside of Prime Day are Ebuyer's WD Blue SN550 discounts, which are either on par with Amazon or a smidge cheaper. Otherwise, most SSDs are just a lot more expensive - so much so that they're probably not worth buying right now. That said, I've also included a Samsung 980 Pro deal from Scan here, as that's only another £8 on top of what you'd pay at Amazon right now, and isn't too much of an extra leap compared to other SSDs out there at the moment.

WD Blue SN550

Samsung 980 Pro

US deals:

Once again, it's the WD Blue SN550 to the rescue here, with Newegg offering the 500GB model for a good price that's completely out of stock over on Amazon, and the same price on the 1TB version. Best Buy also match Amazon on the 1TB model of WD's more upmarket PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Black SN850, too, and their 500GB version isn't far behind either. Otherwise, though, it's pretty slim pickings.

WD Blue SN550

WD Black SN850

Anti-Prime Day gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Alas, nowhere else has the excellent Samsung Odyssey G7 for as low as Amazon, but Ebuyer matches Amazon on a couple of other great gaming monitors, including the 240Hz AOC C27G2ZU. They've also got a load of different monitors on sale as well, the best of which I've picked out below.

Specs: 27in, 1920x1080, 240Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Specs: 27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible

Specs: 27in, 2560x1440, 165Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync

Specs: 28in, 3840x2160, 60Hz, TN panel, AMD Freesync

US deals:

Amazon still has the edge on a lot of the best gaming monitor deals out there, but Newegg matches Amazon on at least one, the Asus TUF VG27AQ, an excellent 2560x1440 monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate that's also one of Nvidia's officially certified G-Sync Compatible screens. Just make sure you use the promo code to get it for the same price. Newegg also have a bunch of other monitors on sale that aren't on Amazon, the best of which I've highlighted below.

Specs: 27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, IPS panel, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible

Specs: 27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync

Specs: 27in, 2560x1440, 144Hz, VA panel, AMD Freesync Premium

Anti-Prime Day gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

If it's great gaming mouse deals you're after, then Currys PC World is your best bet. While they don't have quite as wide a selection as Amazon, they've price-matched all the important ones, such as Logitech's super cheap G203 Lightsync, and the superb Logitech G Pro Wireless.

US deals:

Between Best Buy and Newegg, we've got a pretty good spread of matching Prime Day deals here. Alas, neither quite match Amazon's best gaming mouse deal on the Logitech G502 Hero - both Newegg and Best Buy come in $2 higher - but the rest are pretty stellar.

Anti-Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

Once again, Currys PC World matches Amazon on a couple of good keyboard deals here, but it's still a bit on the slim side in terms of variety. Luckily, as above, Currys have matched arguably the best keyboard deal of the lot here, Logitech's G815 Lightsync, which is the wired sibling of my current best wireless keyboard recommendation, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless.

US deals:

As with the best gaming mouse deals, Best Buy have price-matched Amazon on a fair number of keyboards here, including the excellent Logitech G815 Lightsync. Beyond that, though, there aren't as many belters as the gaming mice deals around today, but I've rounded up the best I've been able to find below.

Anti-Prime Day gaming headset deals

UK deals:

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Currys PC World have once again price-matched Amazon on a select number of gaming headsets today, and they've really got the cream of the crop here, including our best gaming headset champions, the Logitech G432 and the budget-friendly Roccat Elo X Stereo. For more details on why it's our top headset recommendation, have a read of my Logitech G432 review and Roccat Elo X Stereo review.

US deals:

You know the score by now. Best Buy have price-matched Amazon on a bunch of headsets, but not all of them. They're still $2 more than Amazon on the excellent Logitech G432, but that's still a great price for the headset if you want to avoid Amazon. As for the others, I've highlighted the best ones below.

