The best cheap NVMe SSD for gaming just got a lot cheaper

The WD Blue SN550 is one of our most highly recommended SSDs, thanks to its excellent price to performance ratio, and today it's even cheaper than usual. The 1TB model has been reduced from £89 to £80 on Ebay, thanks to today's PICKSAVE10 promotion.

Here's what you need to know about the drive - and a few other highlights that you can find using that same Ebay code.

So, the WD Blue SN550. Katharine was a massive fan when she reviewed the drive last year, and it even takes a place of pride in the best gaming SSD rankings as the best cheap SSD on the market.

Thank to its high-speed QLC NAND and NVMe connection, you can expect sequential read speeds of up to 2400MB/s and write speeds of up to 1950MB/s. It also comes with a five year warranty from WD, a powerful statement to the longevity of this particular model (as two or three year warranties are common for budget SSDs from less well-known manufacturers).

You will need a motherboard or laptop with a free NVMe slot to make use of this drive; alternatively you could pick up an inexpensive NVMe to PCIe adapter card (I have this £14 one and it works great). Either way, you'll be left with a high performance drive that leaves SATA SSDs in the dust!

We mentioned some other Ebay deals in our intro, so let's cover those now. The same PICKSAVE10 code can be used on a variety of shops, including Box Deals (PC components), Music Magpie (pre-owned games and tech) and The Game Collection (no guesses for identifying what they sell). You get 10% off on any £20+ purchases from the sellers linked above; see the full legal mumbo jumbo there too. We recommend the games and computers links for PC gaming stuff; here's a short list of deals we spotted.

In any case, I hope this was useful! We'll catch you around with more deals as we find 'em.