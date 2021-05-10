The best keyboard, mouse and headset deals from Amazon Gaming Week

Amazon's Gaming Week is in full force - and we've already posted about the £70 discount to one of the best gaming monitors available. This week's promotions go far beyond monitors though, so in this piece we're going to round up the best deals going for PC peripherals like mice, keyboards and headsets.

Gaming mice deals

Let's start with mice. Gaming Week includes some of the best gaming mice on the market from the likes of SteelSeries, Corsair, Razer and Logitech.

The G203 Lightsync is Katharine's favourite gaming mouse on a budget, offering a comfortable shape, excellent build quality and a modern optical sensor. If you're looking to spend a bit more, the G305 and G502 Lightspeed offer convenient, faster-than-wired wireless. If you haven't used the G502 before, it's loved by RPS readers for its ergonomic shape, high button count and incredibly satisfying dual-mode scroll wheel, which can be set to either spin for years with a single touch, or become incredibly tactile for laser-accurate inputs in fast-paced games.

Elsewhere, there are some other crackers. The Sensei 310 is a great mouse for those with larger hands, while the Corsair Harpoon Wireless is Katharine's top budget wireless mouse pick. Razer's offerings are also worth considering, with the ultralight and ambidextrous Viper being one of my personal favourites (and one of Katharine's too!).

Gaming keyboard deals

A good mouse is nothing without a decent keyboard to go alongside it, and Amazon have done well to pick out some of the best gaming keyboards for their sale.

For example, the Razer Huntsman TE is the compact version of Katharine's favourite opto-mechanical keyboard, while the Logitech G Pro TKL is another small form factor choice that synchronises nicely with the G203, G305 or G502 Lightspeed mice we looked at earlier.

If RGB lighting and programming is a big focus for you, then outside of Razer you ought to be looking at Corsair's offerings, which are backed with a truly powerful software package in iCUE - plus genuine German-made Cherry MX switches in a number of varieties. The K68 is a simple but well-built mechanical keyboard, while the K70 and K95 Platinum XT offer more features and even more physical keys.

If you're not looking to spend a lot, Trust Gaming's offerings are surprisingly reasonable. They haven't gotten their time in the sun on RPS just yet, but the GXT 856 Torac has proven dependable in my own testing.

Gaming headset deals

Finally, the gaming headsets. Unfortunately this is rather a small selection compared to the keyboard and mice highlights, with no inclusions from RPS' current best gaming headset picks, but there's still one deal worth knowing about.

The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless is a great high-end Xbox headset that also offers PC wireless connectivity, courtesy of the £20 Xbox Wireless Adapter. Katharine liked the HS75 XB quite a bit in her review, but said that it was too expensive at its RRP. Now that it's been reduced by a mighty £42, it becomes a much better proposition!

Phew, I think that's all the PC peripherals we have time for right now. We'll likely revisit the Amazon Gaming Week in some form, so stay tuned for more deals arriving on your RPS deals feeds very soon.