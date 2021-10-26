The best PCIe 4.0 SSD we've tested is going cheap at Amazon UK

WD's SN850 SSD is the fastest SSD we've ever tested, beating out rivals like the Samsung 980 Pro and Crucial P5 Plus in most workloads. If you've got a PCIe 4.0 compatible PC - or a PS5 - then this is the NVMe SSD you want! Today, both the 1TB and 2TB sizes are discounted at Amazon UK, making it a great time to upgrade to the latest and greatest NVMe SSD.

Looking back at the WD SN850 review produced by former hardware junkie and now big-time big boss Katharine, who noted that the new WD drive beat out the previous best PCIe 4.0 drive while costing less. Real-world speeds topped out around 6000MB/s for sequential reads, with sequential writes at an impressive 5200MB/s on the 1TB drive - the 2TB mdoel should be even faster. Random read/write speeds are also competitive, and with a long warranty period, there's no obvious disadvantage for this drive against its closest rivals.

This combination of speed, reliability and price makes the SN850 one of the best SSDs for gaming, and thankfully for WD a series of price cuts in the wake of the PS5 SSD expansion launch have kept the SN850 affordable and relevant.

Katharine also notes that you'll need a PCIe 4.0 motherboard to take advantage of the high speeds. The drive will still work on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard, so you could use it on one in the interim at speeds of around 3500MB/s, but obviously you could get a PCIe 3.0 drive for far cheaper if you don't have access to the latest spec in the near future!

The SN850 is a great drive, so I'll keep this one relatively short. This is a good price, so if you're in the market then do consider it. If not, no worries - there's always Black Friday.