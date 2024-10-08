The best Steam Deck microSD card, Samsung’s Pro Plus, is nearly half price for Prime Big Deal Days

I’m acutely aware someone on RPS, usually me, ends up dealsposting about the Samsung Pro Plus every time there’s a big hardware sale going on. As there currently is, with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days having returned to town. But don’t let my complete lack of original thinking overshadow two simple facts: one, this is still the best microSD card for the Steam Deck, and two, the 512GB model very nearly half price on both sides of the Atlantic. That’s £38 (down from £74) in the UK, and $40 (down from $76) in the US.

The only disappointment here is that the newer 1TB version, which would better deal with the immense game file sizes I was complaining about in that Crucial P3 Plus post, isn’t getting its price slashed as well. But I’ve been recommending the 512GB Pro Plus for years now, and that ain’t stopping. It’s consistently provided the best combination of value and high speeds, beating everything short of the SanDisk Extreme Pro in game load time tests, and 512GB is still enough to give any Steam Deck model a major capacity bump. Even the 1TB Steam Deck OLED can benefit, if you’re keen on installing a lot of space-hogging AAA games, and it'll work just as well with rival handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X or Lenovo Legion Go.

UK deal:

US deal:

Slotting in a microSD card is also an awful lot easier than the alternative, which is completely replacing the Steam Deck SSD with a bigger one. You can do that, of course, and there might even be a good SSD candidate among the Prime Big Deal Days sales. But microSDs are so much less labour-intensive, while usually proving just as quick for firing up games. And, again, you can’t do better overall than the Pro Plus.

Just don’t dawdle, if you’re sold on it, as Prime Big Deal Days only runs across October 8th-9th – today and tomorrow, in other words.