The big fish in swampy adventure South Of Midnight baits us with a release date

Good news for anyone eager to meet a big talking catfish. A new trailer for action adventure game South Of Midnight sees players battering monsters from the folklore of the US' Deep South. It shows hero Hazel arguing with her mum before a supernatural hurricane cuts off the family drama and sends Hazel wandering the swamps to encounter giant alligators, giant fish, giant dolls, and giant people. Maybe Hazel is just very small. Either way, it also dangles an important morsel in front of our snapping jaws: a release date. Come see.

It's coming out April 8th. The trailer was part of yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct, and it shows a little more of the protagonist's motives, as well as the mythical and human figures who will both help and hinder her. We catch a glimpse of Huggin' Molly, for example. A legend of Abbeville, Alabama, Molly is a ghostly (and again, tall) figure who is said to stalk any kid out late at night. She will grab, hug, and scream at you if she catches you. I don't see the problem. Sounds like a normal granny to me.

This trailer marks the third big glimpse we've had of the marshy misadventure. One previous trailer showed us how the player will bash a big-armed miniboss bozo, and fly across the bog in the company of crows. While the release announcement introduced us to a long-limbed guitar player called Shakin' Bones. If you're really desperate to follow more of the development, developers Compulsion Games have also made a 30-minute "making of" video that talks more about the music, influences, and ideas behind the story.

Compulsion are the studio who made We Happy Few, a first-person survival dystopia with some creepy character design and a strong theme (alternate history Britain in the 1960s where everyone is on drugs). But it was also a little jumbled when it came to actually playing through the story, said John in our review. I'm still keen to get my hands on this new swamp-and-slash of theirs though. The music alone seems worth a look. Or a listen. You know what I mean.

Meanwhile the Xbox show also revealed a surprise Ninja Gaiden 2 remake that was released immediately onto Steam (haha, what). And a release date for Doom: The Dark Ages, which is also coming out in Spring. That's good. Let this long winter end. Let the games flow forth.