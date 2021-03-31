The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth's final, final expansion is out now

After six years, The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth has finally launched its final expansion (though the previous one was supposed to be its last). Repentance is a huge send-off, adding loads of newness while improving the old too. I cannot tell you how much it is killing me to have to 'work' and write this post rather than sack it off and go play right now.

Repentance expands Isaac again with new items, playable characters (including one that's actually two character), floors, enemies, bosses, room layouts, achievements, and challenges, an art style tweaked to be a bit closer to Flash Isaac, and a new final boss with a new ending. And presumably some secrets. It's made with some of the folks behind the huge mod Antibirth, and many of its additions are based on that, though loads is new too.

It also adds proper co-op, with selectable characters instead of those lousy babies. Cooperative multiplayer is still officially local-only but it does support Steam Remote Play for online.

The update notes showing changes between Afterbirth+ and Repentance are huge. So many items, rooms, enemies, and systems have been tweaked, rebalanced, and reworked. And I'm stoked for the new synergy system, which allows for so many more items to have interesting effects when combined. It will take me so long to learn and internalise all these changes, not to mention everything new in the expansion. Though I've played 1300 hours of Rebirth and seen, unlocked, and beaten everything, now I'm a clueless fool all over again. Alright, let's go.

The Binding Of Isaac: Repentance is out now for Windows on Steam at £11.39/€12.49/$14.99. No Mac release this time. You do need all previous expansions too, though they and the base game are half-price right now. It's also on the Epic Games Store too now, with no discounts.

This apparently really is the real end of Rebirth for real this time. Edmund McMillen said in an FAQ that this will be the final Rebirth DLC, adding that "the game will continue to be supported obviously, but it's time to close the book on this 10-year project." No 'booster packs' this time either.

A sequel is an eventual possibility, mind. McMillen said in an interview last week, "Isaac 2 will happen one day, but it's not going to happen any time soon." He has years of work planned before he'd start any such thing, including finishing cat-breeding game Mewgenic.