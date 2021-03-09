If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Bus, a bus simulator, promises a 1:1 recreation of Berlin

Plus multiplayer and modding tools to come in early access
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
A screenshot of The Bus, a bus simulator, featuring a yellow Scania bus in the foreground, idling in traffic, with buildings and trees from a Berlin street in the background.

The Bus sits at the opposite end of the spectrum from Forza Horizon 4 (which arrived on Steam today) but the road to my heart has lanes for both giddy arcade racing and bus simulators.

This particular bus simulator has ambitions, too. The Bus is aiming to offer 1:1 recreation of Berlin, an economy system akin to Euro Truck Simulator, modding tools, and multiplayer.

The catch is that The Bus's developers, TML Studios, say the game will launch into early access on March 25th with many of those above features absent. They're planning for early access to last 8-16 months.

In any case, it's the core of The Bus's simulation that will make or break it for me. Which feels like a strange sentence to write. I hope, by now, that Euro Truck Simulator has proven that smooth driving within speed limits is satisfying and relaxing, but that only works if the game is able to evoke a sense of place. I need the vehicle to feel heavy as I lurch around bends, metal to creak and rattle just-so, and headlights of passing cars to smear on my rainsoaked windscreen. If it can do those things, I can wait for more routes and things like online features.

The greatest bus simulator of all time got all of those details right, and was even set in Berlin. OMSI 2 was gloriously specific, in that it's not just a bus simulator, but a simulator of a particular kind of bus driving around 1980's Spandau. It's more immersive than most VR games I've played.

The Bus isn't by the same developers as OMSI, though they have the same publisher, and I'm just curious at the opportunity to head back to Berlin in the modern day. You can wishlist The Bus, and find more details of its early access plans, over on Steam.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles