Get Civilization 6 with all DLC for £42 in its new Anthology edition

It's out right now
An overview of some civilisations in Civ 6.

Sid Meier's Civilization 6 has a whole lot of extra content. Vikings, zombies, natural disasters and Australia are but a few new additions the strategy game has seen since its initial release in 2016, and today you can nab it all in a helpful and well-priced bundle. The Civilization 6 Anthology contains the base game as well all the DLC packs and expansions, which would normally be £143 bought individually. That's a lot of Civ 6 indeed.

For a limited time, you can get the anthology for a very pleasant £42 - especially considering Civ 6 cost £50 by itself previously. It all of this Civ 6: the base game, the Rise And Fall expansion, the Gathering Storm expansion, and the DLC packs for Poland, Vikings, Australia, Persia and Macedon, Nubia, Khmer and Indonesia, Maya and Gran Colombia, Ethiopia, Byzantium and Gaul, Babylon, Vietnam and Kublai, and Portugal (some of which include new modes too).

It's a great offer for folks who don't own Civilization 6 yet, or for those of you who might already have the base game but haven't ventured into the DLCs. It's worth noting 2K say if you buy the Anthology, don't then purchase the standalone packs separately. You already own them! And you don't wanna be charged again.

In his Civilization 6 review from 2016, Adam Smith says the game is "a thing of wonder", and we reckon it's one of the best strategy games on PC. Both expansions tweaked and added to Civ 6, with Alec's Gathering Storm review declaring it "the best version of Civilization 6 we've ever had."

The Civ 6 Anthology is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it'll currently cost you £42. You have until June 24th on Epic and July 8th on Steam to grab it for that price, after which it shoots up to £85/$100.

