The creator of Arctic Eggs is making a fishing game that I'm sure will be completely normal

The creator of frying pan simulator Arctic Eggs is working on a fishing game that I am certain will replicate the act of angling in an entirely ordinary and accurate fashion. Its approach to hooks, lines, and sinkers will combine the fishing from Animal Crossing, Sega Bass Fishing, and Webfishing, says developer The Water Museum in a post on Bluesky. It may have a splash of Dredge when it comes to inventory management too. Oh, also, a strange man might imply you are "disappointing someone". Nothing to worry about. And the ocean may or may not turn completely red. These decisions have not been finalised. Everything is okay. It is possible the fish are safe to eat.

That is the sum of what I learned from a cursory creep upon The Water Museum's social media feeds. Though it may be a deeper hole than I can account for. There are hints that you might be selling your fish or buying things at a stall (or maybe just chatting to the lady who works there?). You might have branching conversations with some of the folks you encounter. It is, we are told, "not a horror game".

As I've mentioned in other posts, I enjoy seeing devs share their ongoing progress, even if the stuff they're showing off will likely change in big and small ways. It also means you get to see the fun bugs. Like this attempt to implement "triple-A immersive wall-touching technology".

Again, this is early days. But I am taking note. A previous demo for another short game by the same developer, Eating Nature, sees you playing as a big-eyed fish yourself, swimming in a small pond and leaping haplessly onto the rocks in an attempt to catch and eat ants that come to slurp at the water's edge. It's a very small prototypey thing, but features the same crispy, low-resolution visual style of their previous game, Arctic Eggs.

Fish would appear from time to time in your frying pan in that game too, alongside eggs, bacon, cigarettes, cockroaches, and other delicacies. We didn't review the game at RPS, because we are a dwindling sack of mortals whose fingertips wear closer to the bone with every passing day. But I did play it and found it to be a fine example of strong NPC dialogue. Remember when you'd walk around an RPG town and everyone would have just one comically short line, entirely bespoke to them? It's like that. Except everyone lives in a concrete polar apartment complex and some of them are prisoners and also they yearn for cooked shards of glass. Don't overthink it. It's normal to enjoy a bit of glass.

No idea when the fishing game is coming out, or even what it will be called. This is okay. These are the regular stages of creation. Weep if you must, but your feelings are irrelevant. We may choose to tell you when we learn anything of actual importance. Or we may not. Goodbye.