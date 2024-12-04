The creators of Jett and Sword & Sworcery are making a 2D mystery action game

Jett: The Far Shore and Sword & Sworcery developers Superbrothers are making a new "2D mystery action pixel videogame", in partnership with an unnamed publisher. In what feels almost like a pivot away from the developers' previous, magnificently hipster experiments, it's billed as "satisfyingly finite, immediately legible, entertaining, funny, and generally satisfying for a broad audience".

"Hipster" is an awful, weasel word, of course - a loose cousin of "pretentious", often used to shut down any game that, say, has more than three syllables in the title, or isn't immediately preoccupied with killing, or was made by somebody who doesn't have a crewcut. So let me be more specific, to the point of being reductive: Sword & Sworcery is a sort of playable electronica album with a Zelda-ish fable woven around it in which you beat up golden triangles in the woods. There's still nothing quite like it. Kieron Gillen (RPS in peace) did a lovely, leisurely write-up back in 2012, summarising it as "a game which tries to keep a sense of wonder intact, and all the while undermining it with the cast's world-weary, urbane cool." I really like this paragraph from that piece:

Its insincerity is a mask. It's the most sincere, unironic game I've played in ages. If its princess is in another castle, its princess is actually in another castle. It covers it with layers of irony, but it's based on a sincere belief that this shit means something. It could come across as being embarrassed of what it is, except its more like shyness. As in, what it's talking about is too important to be approached directly and crassly. You have to joke about it, because if you took it seriously, it'll shatter.

As for Jett: The Far Shore, it's a grating but absorbing, inventive and sometimes poetic space shooter. Jeremy Peel summarised it as "equal parts wonder and frustration, an evocative adventure that feels brilliant under the thumbs, but one whose creative systems feel stifled by rigid story-telling." I myself really enjoyed the countercultural specificity of its vision of interplanetary colonisation, but was less keen on all the repeated bumping into cliffs.

Superbrothers have also contributed to Sound Shapes, a side-scrolling platformer from Queasy Games in which the levels are synched to the soundtrack. I've not played that one, but the emphasis on music is of a piece with Superbrothers' other creations.

Which brings us to the new game. They've sneakily revealed it in the form of a job posting. Apparently it was due to "transition from prototyping to pre-production in ~October" and "development is projected to take a couple years through to the end of 2026, into early 2027". They're currently looking for an intermediate technical designer with Unity experience, and a gameplay specialist "to help us whip our mechanics, levels, combat and game feel into shape". Both roles are remote, but "being Canadian is a bonus (due to easier paperwork)".

My misgivings about Jett notwithstanding, I'm always up for a new Superbrothers project. Naturally, I'm a little worried about the "broad audience" talk but I'm probably being self-indulgent and also, falling back on the shitty assumption that "broad audience" =/= "clever". Besides, "mystery action pixel videogame" is an auspicious combination of words. Let's end with my favourite tune from Jim Guthrie's Sword & Sworcery soundtrack.