The Crucial T500 wins the battle of the Black Friday SSD deals, with better-than-half-price savings

Black Friday is usually heaving with discounts on NVMe SSDs, and today’s is no exception. Rather than do the usual routine of just suggesting the WD Black SN850X again, however, there’s no better SSD-for-yer-money deal right now than the Crucial T500, which is going for an exceptionally low £58 right now for the 1TB capacity – down from £120. The 2TB version is also an excellent buy at £100, and there are decent offers up for grabs in the US too.

The T500 was slightly faster than the Black SN850X in my tests, including game loading times, but the latter is usually the superior choice as it’s more affordable. These Black Friday deals flip the script, making the T500 both quicker and cheaper. Amidst the chaos that this seasonal sale always brings, it’s almost kinda nice to have a no-brainer like this.

UK deals:

US deals:

Just a note to UK readers who prefer shopping at Ebuyer: the T500 is currently listed as being sold out, but new stock is apparently also expected today, November 29th. At this price, I still think it’s worth going for; if the restock really does happen today you shouldn’t expect much of a delay to get your hands on it.