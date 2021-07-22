If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD is down to £95 at Amazon UK

A great price for our favourite external SSD, with NVMe speeds.
It's a good day for deals on RPS-recommended products, as the Crucial X8 1TB portable SSD - our favourite external drive - has dropped from £120 just a few weeks ago to a near-historic low price of £95 at Amazon UK. That's a solid deal for a tough, fast drive capable of read speeds of around 1000MB/s over USB-C.

Katharine noted in her review of the drive that it performs excellently in real-world tests and in benchmarks, beating out the more expensive Samsung T7 thanks to its fast flash storage and modern USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection (which can be used via USB-A or USB-C).

Interestingly, this Crucial X8 deal is sold by Amazon EU, though it's of course listed on the UK site and can be bought like every other product there. Amazon handle the shipping and import duty, so you just pay the listed price - saving £7 over the same model from Amazon UK.

If you're after a well-built solid state drive in a very compact package, you can't do much better than the Crucial X8. The WD Black P50 can hit higher speeds, at around 2000MB/s, but costs significantly more too with the 1TB drive retailing for £206. The Samsung T7 is more or less equivalent in speed to the X8, but costs around £130. So at £95 thanks to today's deal, the Crucial X8 is the obvious standout pick.

I actually picked up this drive a year or so ago, and I use it almost every day. It's super handy for transferring large files like game installs or 4K videos between computers, backing up media or even serving as game storage for PC or Xbox Series X/S. There are faster drives like the WD P50 and cheaper options like the Crucial X6 and Samsung T5 that are about half as fast, but the Crucial X8 feels like the best value choice, all things considered.

