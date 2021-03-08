If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Dark Souls 3 mod adding Sekiro weapons looks amazing

Check out these hot clips
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published
The Ashen One wielding the Blades Of Conquest in a screenshot from the Dark Souls 3 mod Blades Of Ashina.

The stabbing worlds of Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice come together in Blades Of Ashina, a DS3 mod which adds a number of Sekiro-inspired weapons. Mods swapping in weapon from other games are common, but these are full additions: they have unique moves, adding complex setups and combos with the speed and variety of Sekiro. Looks dead fancy. Come check out these sweet clips of upcoming murders with Owl's sword.

Made by Rogier "Rhodan" Noordhuizen, Blades Of Ashina's first version came out in June 2020, and it was last udpated it in January. You can download the current version from Nexus Mods. At the moment it has nine Sekiro-y weapons, including Sekiro's Kusabimaru and the sickle wielded by Nightjars, as well as some spells. And he's working on new ones:

Rhodan added in a follow-up: "We have officially progressed from 'Everything has some form of guardpierce because Sekiro has a lot of that' to 'you know what, just fuck shields'". Yeah! Eat it, shields.

These are wild moves to see in Dark Souls 3. The game does have some flashy attacks and combos, but few seem nearly as striking (or useful!) as these.

Future updates might be slow, though, as Rhodan notes he's been having nasty wrist issues. Oh dear. Get well soon.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles