The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark brings back fan favourites in a free new case

Supernatural doesn't have to mean scary, so this Halloween weekend you might enjoy some unearthly laughs with The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark. Yesterday, the delightful point 'n' click adventure game launched the final free bonus chapter of its spoOoky anthology, with three new mini-cases in one. Darkside Detective games are great madcap adventures with buckets of fun, so more is certainly welcome—and at a great price!

The three-in-one bonus case, named Tales Of The Darkside, brings back side-characters from across the series. These include: the eerie little scouts of the Bloodwolves (now trying to win a little league baseball championship); our unearthly counterparts in the Brightside Division, who try to keep the sub-supernatural out of the Darkside (now cracking down on deeply unspooky illicit drugs like dish detergent); and occult techie Raxa (dealing with dastardly computer hacks). I've not played 'em yet, mind, so read this blog post for more info.

We haven't had much to say about this here sequel, but our Adam (I'm still unwilling to relinquish our claim) praised the first game in his Darkside Detective review. Called it "a small but perfectly formed paranormal adventure that is full of good things." Yep, same goes for the follow-up.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark is out on Windows, Mac, and Linux, available from Steam, GOG, and Itch.io. GOG is your best bet right now, with a 30% discount in the Halloween sale bringing it down to £7 (first game is only £3.50 too, and they're even cheaper if you buy both). Both games are also on Switch, Xboxes, and PlayStations.