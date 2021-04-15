If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Darkside Detective returns with a second series of spookings today

The adventure game has a demo too
A screenshot of The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark showing a detective in a trenchcoat looking into a blinding light in a bedroom full of hovering furniture.

The delightful duo of Detective McQueen and Officer Dooley return to solve more spooky mysteries today in The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark, a second season following 2017's comedic adventure game. Six new cases will send our heroes to places including a carnival, a wrestling league, and (spookiest of all) a retirement home for more pointing, clicking, and laughing. A funny and gentle adventure game sounds ideal right now.

A Fumble In The Dark returns to the mildly spooky American city of Twin Lakes to investigate bothersome supernatural goings-on, though it will also venture over to Castle Dooley in Ireland. I suppose I should've known Dooley would have ancestors—most people do—yet the prospect startles me. He's a strange one, that Dooley.

The first game was a good'un, Adam (RPS in peace) ruled in our Darkside Detective review.

"Like the puzzles, the humour in the game is gentle, poking fun at the entire concept of a paranormal police department and the tropes of point and click adventures, but so many of the jokes land that playing is like having dinner with a well-oiled double act. Dooley and player character McQueen are both underdogs, their Darkside department mocked and poorly funded, but their dishevelled dismay is always jovial. They're such a far cry from the cocky, smarmy balls of ego that often pass as adventure game protagonists – I'm looking at you, Deponia – that I wanted to give them both a big hug."

This second season does has a demo on Steam so you can try it for yourself.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux on Steam and GOG, with a 10% launch discount making it £9 until Thursday the 22nd. It's made by Spooky Doorway and published by Akupara Games. It's also hitting Xboxes, PlayStations, Switch, and Stadia.

