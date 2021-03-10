The Division 2 will re-run seasons this year until the next major update

What's new in The Division 2? Well not much, for a while anyway. Ubisoft have announced that they're working on a big update with a new game mode but it won't be out until later this year at the earliest. Until then, The Division 2 will be re-running past seasons so you can play through things you might have missed.

"In the next major update, we are looking to bring a game mode that is entirely new to the franchise," Ubisoft say. "Along with the game mode, we are investigating new ways to progress your agent with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability. We will be revealing more about what lies ahead as the update gets closer."

That particular update is a ways off though, still in the early stages of development. It's currently expected to launch in later 2021 at the earliest. "We will be taking this time to make sure we bring a meaningful change to the game," they say.

Ubisoft say that development on this big update is being led by Ubisoft Massive. "This will see Adrian Trasca and Yannick Banchereau staying at the helm of the project as producer and associate creative director," they say.

In the meantime, Division 2 will be be re-running past seasons from Year 2 of the game. Season 5 will be a season 1 re-run, for instance. Ubisoft say that they'll continue with minor game updates during this time as well.

To keep up with what old content is going to come back around again, hey, here's the Season 1 info from last March.