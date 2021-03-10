If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Division 2 will re-run seasons this year until the next major update

Have you seen this season before?
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published

What's new in The Division 2? Well not much, for a while anyway. Ubisoft have announced that they're working on a big update with a new game mode but it won't be out until later this year at the earliest. Until then, The Division 2 will be re-running past seasons so you can play through things you might have missed.

"In the next major update, we are looking to bring a game mode that is entirely new to the franchise," Ubisoft say. "Along with the game mode, we are investigating new ways to progress your agent with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability. We will be revealing more about what lies ahead as the update gets closer."

That particular update is a ways off though, still in the early stages of development. It's currently expected to launch in later 2021 at the earliest. "We will be taking this time to make sure we bring a meaningful change to the game," they say.

Ubisoft say that development on this big update is being led by Ubisoft Massive. "This will see Adrian Trasca and Yannick Banchereau staying at the helm of the project as producer and associate creative director," they say.

In the meantime, Division 2 will be be re-running past seasons from Year 2 of the game. Season 5 will be a season 1 re-run, for instance. Ubisoft say that they'll continue with minor game updates during this time as well.

To keep up with what old content is going to come back around again, hey, here's the Season 1 info from last March.

Tagged With

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles