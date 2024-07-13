The Driver TV series is dead, but other "exciting projects" are in the works

The Driver TV series you forgot was happening isn't happening. Announced back in 2021 and initially due to arrive alongside a gamer-focused streaming service called Binge in 2022, the live action series has been scrapped along with the production company behind it.

Perhaps of greater significance is that the Driver series itself might not be dead, as a Ubisoft spokesperson said that they are "actively working on other exciting projects related to the franchise".

The series' cancellation was spotted by Game File. It's hardly a surprise. Although it was announced in 2021, no writer, director or star was ever publicly attached to the proposed show.

Binge, meanwhile, was a startup streaming service targeting gamers that never got off the ground. It was co-founded by someone who unironically has "disrupting tomorrow" as his role on LinkedIn, and the Binge account was posting about Web3 and "Watch-To-Earn" as recently as three months ago.

There hasn't been a video game in the series since Driver: San Francisco back in 2011. It's one of those seven-out-of-tens: you once again take control of racing driver-turned-cop, Tanner, only now he's in a coma and has the ability to magically possess drivers of different vehicles around an open world city. It's got light and frothy mission design, oodles of character delivered via NPC dialogue, and floaty-coma-man is a better solution to Driver's literal and figurative design dead-ends than having Tanner be able to walk.

Does "actively working on other exciting projects" mean Ubisoft is making a Driver video game? No. (Does Ubisoft actively making a video game mean they'll ever release it? Also no.) They could be making a pair of trainers with "Driver" written on the side, for all I know. It would be better than nothing if they were, though - and probably better than whatever Binge.com would have produced.