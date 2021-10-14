The Electronic Wireless episode 160: the best cities in games special

This week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is going the place you can always go when you're alone and life is making you lonely. That's right: down town! We're talking about our favourite cities in games, although we spend a lot of time talking about city builders even though we decide they probably don't meet the brief.

Surprisingly, though, we talk about games so much this week that we run out of time to do a Cavern Of Lies! Even though I had actually prepared one! Unprecedented scenes. Don't worry, though, because there are plenty of diversions this week too, including Nate's unwise excursion into green milk, and Matthew eating something he shouldn't ought to have ate.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would be a better city planner than the Monopoly mascot.

Links

Kicking off the show, we discuss the different approach that The Sinking City took with quest markers, which ended up being a bit annoying.

We compare the relative merits of different city building games like Foundation, Humankind and (kind of) Frostpunk.

I liked making a fancy fashion cowboy in Saint Denis in Red Dead Redemption 2. Arthur getting airs in his fancy blue jacket and nice top hat. He doesn't know himself.

Matthew is conflicted about Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

Obviously we mention Dunwall from Dishonored because if we do not mention the Dishonored series at least once every five episodes the explosives that have been surgically implanted in our necks will detonate.

World Of Warcraft has two very good cities (and in the discussion of this, we also discuss which WOW faction would be the spiritual home of Matthew Castle

How will Baldur's Gate 3 handle the titular gate city?

Recommendations this week are the alt-history space race TV show For All Mankind, Netflix's silly-but-not-quite-sure-it's-on-purpose horror show Midnight Mass, and Nate's very own new book The Twice Dead King.