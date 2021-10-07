The Electronic Wireless Show episode 159: Deal Sweeten With A Vengeance

Matthew once again has the temerity to be away, so this week for the Electronic Wireless Show Podcast Nate and I play another round of Sweeten The Deal (per a vote in the podcast Discord), in which, as Nate says, we both lose. On the upside, since this is the third game of Sweeten The Deal that we've played, we are both developing very distinct, high-level playstyles and also a theme song for it.

It does mean there isn't a whole lot of game chat this week, although we do discuss the very important developments in the case of The Zodiac Killer, as well as a very special Cavern Of Announcements.

The trailer is a topical inclusion, trust me.

Technically no list for games this week, although my deal to Nate revolves around the world of Skyrim, and Nate's deal for me is Battletoads-based. Also, shout out to State Of Decay 2, recipient of the Fat Blood Award For Services To The EWS.

An indie group of investigators claim to have unmasked the Zodiac Killer, although the most compelling evidence comes from one guy who used to hang out with him and post Zodiac selfies on Facebook.

Recs this week are to learn a new language, like French wot I am learning. DuoLingo is pretty good these days, and you can get it free on your telephone! Nate suggests getting a Le Creuset fondue set for a FUNdue, possibly in a timeshare with other people.