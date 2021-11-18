The Electronic Wireless Show episode 164: the best AI characters in games special

I can't remember why I picked this theme, but for this episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast I wanted to talk about AI characters - as in, characters that are, in game, an artificial intelligence of some kind. This definition does cause some trouble. After all, is not every character in a game that isn't player controlled an AI character, fn fn fn?

No, because you all know what I mean and so does Nate. Matthew doesn't, know, and had prepared a list of just, companion characters. Don't worry, he actually pulls out some really good examples. We talk about a lot of games this week, not least because I didn't prepare a Cavern Of Lies again. Sorry. There is also a lot of talk about clones, and what Matthew would do with clones of himself (e.g. shove them out of an airlock).

Nate really likes the little men in Republic Commando, even though they are clones and not AI.

We obviously discuss GLaDOS and Wheatley from Portal (and Portal 2) and Cortana from Halo.

I really enjoy Sam from Observation, a game where you play the malfunctioning AI on a spaceship rather than the lone crew member being freaked out by the malfunctioning AI. Nate compares this to Space Station 13.

There are many fun (depending on your definition or how sarcastic you're being) AI characters in the Borderlands series, including Borderlands 3 and Tales From The Borderlands.

Shout out again to Soma, one of my most favourite ever horror games and a true psychological horror.

Matthew also gives an impassioned sell of Virtues Last Reward.

Recommendations this week are the brand new series of Dexter - it might be better than before! - the I Don't Even Own A Television podcast about bad books, and Goblin, a kdrama about a man who can't die, has magiic powers, and has a sword stuck in him(??) which sounds amazing.