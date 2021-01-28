The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 126: the best magics in games special

Here at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we believe in magic because, as regular listeners will know, we are all lighhearted, cheery souls, with nary a curmudgeon who bangs on aquarium walls to be seen.

At least, we believe in magic in video games, and that's the topic of this week's episode. We may have already done this one, I'll be honest, but I don't remember it, so no harm, no foul. Digressions include a whole thing about whether a lever counts as 'technology' (it does not) and what it is like to get a blood transfusion. Plus, there is a magical Cavern Of Lies provided by Matthew - one of the most funnest yet.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is a most magical person.

I banged on about Arcanum, because it is my way. It's one of our best PC RPGs.

Matthew banged on about Baldur's Gate 3, because it is his way. It's still in early access, but here is Matthew's review from when it first came out.

Nate banged on about Dishonored, which is now his way since he started playing the series for the first time. We talked about it last week to so please see previous show notes for further details...

Recommendations this week are The Sellout by Paul Beatty, Yasujirō Ozu's film Good Morning, and The Blade Itself by Joe Abercrombie.

Your RPS aquarium tip this week is to not just accept random fish from aquatics shops.