The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 127: the most underrated games special

This week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast has been inspired by a post wot Graham did asking what the most underrated game is. We have ignored all the comments underneath and are going our own way. I, predictably, am the BioWare apologist, while Matthew and Nate bring some suprising nominations to the table. Also some Egypt.

Digressions this week include my dad speedrunning coronavirus, how Lara Croft would behave if Matthew took her to the London Aquarium with him, and Matthew's awkward encounter in a carpark outside the shops.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who should never be underrated.

I went off on one about Mass Effect Andromeda, which I declare to be both overrated (by me, personally) and underrated (by everyone else).

I also gave a shout out to Foundation, a great city builder that is currently in early access and therefore may not yet count as being underrated. I accidentally starved my villagers in it.

Matthew raised Tomb Raider: Underworld, praising it for having lots of tombs. He wants Tomb Raider to be rebooted again and go back to when it was just exploding leopards and that.

Matthew also raised Hand Of Fate, sort-of-card-sort-of-story games that are critically well-recieved but don't get as much actual play as he thinks they should.

Nate ushered in a load of games, including Predynastic Egypt (a name that Matthew strongly objects to), Atom Zombie Smasher (a name Matthew is fine with because atom is a sexy science word) and Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon.

Recommendations this week are Hangover Square by Patrick Hamilton, WandaVision on Disney+, and the audiobook of Nomad by Alan Partridge (specifically the audiobook, mind).