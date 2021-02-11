The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 128: the best fictional brands in games special

This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast, we buy in to that corporate lifestyle by talking about our favourite fictional brands in video games. We talk about some absolute classics. Mmm, why I could go for a delicious glass of Nuka Cola right now!

We have plenty of digressions this week as well, including a big thing about the whole beans on Weetabix thing, and giving Matthew a roasting because he says he doesn't like food that "glistens". Absolute nonsense.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would never bow to corporate pressure.

Please bow to corporate pressure and buy our merch.

Links

I talked about the lovely brand work in Obsidian's fun space RPGThe Outer Worlds. I've previously written about the art in their loading screens here.

Matthew raised the cool alt-50s style brands in Fallout.

Nate talked about the cool brands for the weapons in Borderlands, the intentionally silly things in Resident Evil 3, and the game brands he himself made up for Gamedev Tycoon.

He and Matthew also had a nice little chat about the fizzy drinks in Hitman.

Here is an article about Stuart Semple's art feud with Anish Kapoor, although more has happened in the three and so years since this.

Recommendations this week are Death's End by Cixin Liu, this YouTube essay about why the music in the Cats movie is terrible, and Bilge Ebiri's Oral History Of An Emperor's New Groove on Vulture.