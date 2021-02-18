The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 129: the best sewers in games special

Once again stealing a concept from a post by Alice0, this week we the Electronic Wireless Show podcast straps on waders to discuss our favourite sewer levels in games. We start off by talking about the sewers in Vampire - The Masquerade: Bloodlines, which we do not think are good sewers. There is also a brief debate about whether the canal level early on in Half-Life 2 counts as a sewer - at the very least, it has some grim pipes.

Come for the municipal waste discussion and stay for the extended chat about sharks, the embarrassing email mishap I had this week, and a very special Cavern Of Waste Management. Read on for the show notes, as I struggle with the realisation that whatever picture I use under this title, it's going to look like I'm dunking on that game.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who deserves better than me coming up with a poor sewer joke this week.

Links

We mention the bad sewers in Bloodlines, which Matthew went through in a let's play a while back.

Nate describes the sewers in Star Wars Dark Forces, a game that I have no memory of ever existing.

We talk about the Half-Lives, as is expected, including Alyx.

Baldur's Gate (the original one) and the games in The Elder Scrolls series all have some good sewer action.

The sewers were a good bit in Maneater, a game that Nate did otherwise not enjoy loads because he likes sharks.

The Metros 2033 and Last Light have good grim sewers.

Recommendations this week are for Tin Can Cook, a good cook book by Jack Monroe, Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen, a Finnish mystery book, and Space Sweepers, a Korean scifi movie on Netflix.