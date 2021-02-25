The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 130: the best least favourite games special

You've heard of loving to hate something? Well this week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is talking about things we hate to hate. It's the games that we know are good, and really wished we enjoyed... but just don't. Some controversial picks here, I'm sure.

The most significant digression this week is how Matthew is a serial killer who makes his victims into chocolate-coated mannequins, which runs throughout the whole episode. And how many sharks would Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn strangle at the London aquarium? Probably a lot. To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who we just love to love.

You know what you love to love? Our merch.

Links

Nate opens up with Into The Breach, which is sure to ruffle some feathers. It's one of our best strategy games and best games of the 2010s.

I fire back with Dark Souls (the entire series, mark you) and Bloodbourne. I know they are good. I just do not like them very much.

Finally, Matthew suggests Horizon Zero Dawn, which Nate loves. The port was a bit of a 'mare on launch for some, though.

(We did't talk about as many games as usual this week because of all the serial killer chat, tbh.)

Recommendations this week are for Philharmonia (on All 4 in the UK) a French psychological thriller about an orchestra, Making Sense Of The Troublers by David Mattrick and David McVea, a history of the Northern Ireland conflict, and enriching the life of your toddler by encasing plastic animal toys in jelly.