The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 131: the best bosses in games special

Protect your glowing red weak spot, reader, because this week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is on the hunt for the best bosses in games. I'm actually fairly sure we've done this topic at least once before, but I'm the boss of the podcast and I say we do it again!

This does actually result in some fairly sensible dicussion of bosses and what we think of them as a concept, which I know will come as a great surprise to you all. We were surprised our own selves. There is, however, a lengthly discussion on the 2010 film Wolfman, and an anecdote about pizza from Matthew. We shall circle back to his opinions on cured meats, never you fear.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is the final boss of podcast intro music composition.

Links

This week Matthew opens the show with talk of Platinum Games's games, specifically The Wonderful 101.

Nate brings up Borderlands, a game which has cool boss intro screens.

I throw in boss rush games like Cuphead, as well as games which are not boss rush games but feel like they are, like Dark Souls or Persona 5 Strikers.

We also suggest that Monster Hunter: World, in which you punch a giant iguana until it vomits, is a great Nate game.

Escobar's cocaine hippos are threatening Colombia.

Check out the RPS Podcast text adventure Dogfish Heist made by Shergar's Heart Squad member Jacob.

Recs this week are ITV cop show Unforgotten, Dragons, Unicorns and More Fantasy Amigurumi so you can make your own little crochet pals, and sci-fi epic Cage Of Souls by Adrian Tchaikovsky