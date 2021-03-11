The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 132: the best buildings in games special

If you build it, they will come, as the old saying goes. In this week's episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, we discuss some of our favourite buildings in games. At least, that is the stated intent. In reality, this becomes one of those episodes where at some point I drop the reigns and don't really manage to pick them up again.

There is game chat, yes, but also a lot of talk about pizzas, Matthew's concerns about eating pork, and the British Museum. Strangely, we are low on fish chat this week. I think over time we are gradually transitioning to being a podcast about the specific food anxieties of one man.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is a person and not a building.

Links

This week nate is in the guise of the castle from Age Of Empires 2, the game he plays more than probably any other.

Matthew notes the goodness of the house in What Remains Of Edith Finch, and also reveals his extremely mercenary approach to home decorating.

As is my way, I bring up Dishonored and Dragon Age:Inquisition.

We also talk about the various settlement doing-ups in the Assassin's Creed games: yer Odyssey, yer Valhalla, and so on.

Matthew also goes into a surprising amount of the architecture lore from Resident Evil.

Recommendations this week are Korean thriller movie The Spy Gone North, Kiley Reid's debut (and Booker nominated) Such A Fun Age, and TRPG makers and streamers MacGuffin & Co..