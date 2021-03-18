If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 133: the best eggs in games special

Nate Crowley avatar
Feature by Nate Crowley Reviews Editor
Published
Cats went chasing after dogs on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast this week. Birds flew upside down, water fell upwards, and men became beasts, as Nate and Matthew plunged headlong into the chaos of a world where Alice is on holiday for a week. Needless to say, the conversation on this wild new frontier turned immediately to the subject of the best eggs depicted in PC gaming.

Immediately, that is, after an intense discussion of goldfish husbandry, dogs with human hands, and eggs in general. But eggs were indeed discussed, Dizzy was needlessly disrespected, and there was a deeply experimental Cavern of Lies, in which Matthew and Nate had their bodies swapped by friend of the show Sir Anthony Hopkins.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who hatched from a egg exactly ten thousand years ago today.

Links
This week, Matthew engaged in some deep roleplay of Doctor Moustache from the Sonic The Hedgehog games, which it is still hard to believe are legitimately on PC.

Nate gets a bit worried about how the donkey eggs from Minecraft would taste, but is reassured by Matthew's recollection of the absolutely "cracking" chicken quest in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

There's an intense discussion of whether a Pokémon pokeball counts as an egg, and vintage egg-with-a-face Dizzy was scoffed at in a frankly disgusting display of snobbery from Nate.

The Theoretical London Aquarium Visit feature took a break this week, as noted aquarium fan Alice wasn't there to enjoy it, but splendid public aquarium management game Megaquarium was at least mentioned in its stead.

Recommendations this week are nautical horror series The Terror from Matthew, and delicious Japanese soft drink Melon Milk from Nate, because there was a tin of it on his desk.

This week's official RPS aquarium component was a bucket, or as Matthew elegantly put it, "the poor man's fish tank".

