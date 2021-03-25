The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 134: the best journeys in games special

After being on holiday last week I make a stunning return to The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, just in time to wrangle Matthew and Nate away from excessive egg chat (Nate genuinely mooted today's episode be eggs: part two). Today's episode is actually all about our favourite journeys in games.

At first we interpreted this literally, talking about favourite progressions from place A to place B. Eventually we do start discussing whether we can also count metaphorical journeys: character arcs, or stories that take us as a player on a journey. Digressions this week are include whether the sand in Journey is better than the mud in Red Dead Redemption 2, the time Nate offended a very famous chef, and Matthew just being generally sinister and saying words like "flesh".

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would probably make an excellent companion on a journey.

As well as Journey, I mention rafting survival game The Flame In The Flood, both games where you go on excellent journeys. But with very different tones, in fairness.

For a more metaphorical journey, I present Gone Home, since as a player your concept of what has happened goes on a real journey.

Matthew mentions Metro Exodus, which has a train in it. And you travel through the seasons, too!

Nate mentions Half-Life 2 (a game which, as Matthew notes, is not a classic).

Nate then cites Minecraft as a game that does amazing journeys, since the world is basically infinite in size and you don't know what you'll find when you set off into it.

He's also been having a lot of fun in Crusader Kings 3 lately.

We briefly mention the fuel rats, who save stranded spaceships in Elite Dangerous.

Recommendations this week are for the crime novel Hide My Eyes by Margery Allingham, the Syfy TV show Resident Alien (CUNG CUNG), and the Venezuelan rum Diplomatico. For the RPS Aquarium this week, consider growing moss accross netting along the back of your tank for a pleasing visual effect.