The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 136: the best weather in games special

What's up? The thermostat, that's what! After a very brief hiatus last week (when Nate and I were both away and Matthew didn't want to rant into thin air by himself) we return in time to greet the sun. The approach of Summer in the UK has been heralded by the big hot ball in the sky, but also sometimes snow in the same day, because this is Normal Island in many ways. The changeable weather made me suggest this as our topic for the Electronic Wireless Show podcast this week should be the best weather in games. So it is.

We open, as you can predict, with a discussion on Matthew's opinions on barbecues. After this, and a lengthly chat about police procedurals, we do talk about some of our favourite game weather (not including mud, which is not weather). There is also a lengthly argument about whether "the moon" counts as weather, which it clearly does not.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Still living that merch life.

Links

Once again I bring up The Witcher 3 because it has real good wind. Nate, similarly, says Nuts has really good foley work, particularly this one bit with a storm and loads of wind.

Matthew, after insisting that nobody is ever like "Oh shit! Mist!" then brings up Persona 4 Golden specifically because of the mist in it, and the effect that weather has on your social activities and your actions in the game.

He also describes the age rain in Death Stranding, and me and Nate are like oh, brrrrrother about it.

Other mentions are the rain on the roof in Minecraft, the fine-tuned weather control in Microsft Flight Simulator, the very cold cold in Frostpunk, the tornadoes in No One Lives Forever 2, and a fun lil' puzzle game about being a chaotic raincloud called Rain On Your Parade.

I was incorrect: the TV show Beauty and the Beast, starring Ron Perlman and Linda Hamilton (!) ran for three seasons and was a 'romance/crime drama' rather than a police procedural.

Recommendations this week are Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka, The Appeal by Janice Hallett, and Dash flavoured soda water.