The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 137: the best combat in games special

This week, after a post by Graham inspired a big discussion in the RPS Discord, the Electronic Wireless Show Podcast is having a best combat in games special. In a surprising move we manage to not have a huge discussion about what constitutes 'combat', but we do discuss what Batman would do if he went to the London Aquarium with Matthew.

Aside from that, there are surprisingly few digressions this week. Us, staying on topic? Armageddon must be upon us. But there is a moment where Matthew reveals that he basically thinks he should never be punished for anything, and Nate provides a bumper Mortal Kombat-themed Cavern Of Lies.

You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who fights very fair.

Links

Matthew and I both put the combat in the Batman: Arkham games on our list. That's some good punchin'! Although Nate says it might just be an evolution of the QTE.

Nate is back on the Horizon Zero Dawn hype train, because Aloy has a well good bow. There's also a depressing gladiator managment game called Domina which he made sound very grim, but very cool.

Shout out to the insult swordfights in Monkey Island (specifically The Curse Of Monkey Island which is the one I know best).

Other games mentioned include Doom Eternal, Absolver, Nidhogg, Dead Cells and DMC5.

Recommendations this week are Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrel and Fate (Death Notice, #2) by Zhou Haohui.