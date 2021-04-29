The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 138: the best water in games special

Back once again with a topic that I suspect we may have done before, it's the Electronic Wireless Show podcast. This week we're talking about the best water in games, but we also take the time to discuss what we think counts as a sandwich (we are surprisingly on the same page with it).

Digressions, apart from the sandwich thing, are surprisingly few, although we make time to talk about what Andrew Ryan would be like if he took a trip to the London Aquarium with Matthew, and there's a pretty off-topic Cavern of Lies in there too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who probaby enjoys the sea.

Links

Nate opens up the debate by discussing Deadliest Catch, the game version of the reality TV show about catching crabs. It is a game he encountered whilst taking his ADHD medication for the first time.

Sea Of Thieves has to be brought up in any discussion about good water.

Matthew searched for a beautiful tropical ocean for hours in Microsft Flight Simulator.

Water is very important in Stardew Valley.

We also mention the water sound effects in Sunless Sea, the weird liquid in Noita, and the fluid systems in Dwarf Fortress and Hammerting.

Recommendations this week are The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis, THE Vamprie Diaries Video video essay by Jenny Nicholson, and the YouTube channel Fish For Thought.