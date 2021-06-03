The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 142: the best backstories in games special

My own tragic backstory is that I grew up without any real tragedy, thus meaning my life will never be serialised on Netflix. I have lobbied producers many times, but they just say things like "Half of everyone's parents are divorced, Alice, you're not special!". Luckily, games provide richer narrative ground to tread, so this week's Electronic Wireless Show podcast is all about our favourite backstories in games!

It is, however, a highly derailed podcast even for us. First of all we need to clear up what exactly a casserole is, and then we get into this whole thing about what a gritty reboot of Matthew would be like, and also I describe the time I and my brothers were so hungover one Christmas Day a decade ago that we couldn't stand up. There's a bunch of games stuff in there, though. Also: The Sopranos.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, whose backstory I do not know. A mystery...

Links

Strong entry off the bat from Matthew, who enjoys the way story is integrated into Hades. Hades is a very good game that you should play.

Nate explains the terrifying backstory to Halo. (For those interested in the interview about ARGs that I did, you can find it here)

I was also unaware that Team Fortress 2 has a weird backstory.

Matthew also gives a shout out to the backstories of Resident Evil, like the architect who was somehow tricked into designing a death trap murder house.

I give a very serious argument in favour of how the Warcraft movie should have been a trilogy covering the rise and fall of Prince Arthas as he becomes the Lich King, as told in Warcraft III

Recommendations this week are Murder At Mt. Fuji by Shizuko Natsuki, The Haunting Of Alma Fielding by Kate Summerscale, and the work of Daniel Lavery but specifically in this case this article about The Sopranos leaning the rules of Warhammer.