The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 143: the ideal E3 special

This week we have a special E3-themed episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, which will be of no use to you if you want actual information about E3 2021. Rather, we imagine what we would do if E3 was condensed into one show, and we were put in charge of its content.

As you can imagine, this goes off-piste almost from the get go. We start with cloning and escalate from there. Nate pitches a mobile game about Gimli that doesn't exist. Matthew suggests that platforms for games should be decided by a Wheel Of Fortune spin. But we do get around to making some sensible points about creativity, and the role of E3 in general, although we apologise for doing so.

[The header image is to suggest us gathered around the table drawing up our plans. I guess in this analogy Matthew is The Iron Bull, I am the inquisitor and Nate is Cassandra??]

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would put on a great E3 show.

Aside from the absolute hurricaine of bullshit we whip up this week, actual games mentioned include the original Dragon Age and Dragon Age 4, the work of Lucasarts (in particular Monkey Island), Psychonauts, The Darkside Detective, and Dwarf Fortress. And, I spose, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum.

Recommendations this week are to watch/rewatch acclaimed TV drama The Wire, to read Murder: The Biography by Kate Morgan, and to get pregnancy cooling mats for a good night's sleep in hot weather.