The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 144: the best box art in games special

After last week's fun on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, we then actually had to live through E3, and I, especially, am very tired. This week the show is all about our favourite box art or key art images from the history of games. The episode starts of with a sort of funereal air and ends, as Nate described it, like the final scenes of Fury Road, where we are desperately trying to keep going to the end even as bits of the engine fall off.

There is an improvised Cavern Of Lies, Matthew has some new sweets, and Nate has a poorly crayfish. But we also do an extremely in depth analysis of the original Doom cover art, with reference to classical art.

Music is by Jack de Quidt who would create some great box art.

Links

Shout out to Big Box Collection, a load of 3D scans of cool old game boxes.

Matthew and I go on about the covers of old LucasArts (previously Lucasfilm Games) boxes, including Monkey Island and Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis.

Knights Of The Old Republic had a brilliant bit of box art, like a Star Wars film poster.

Nate brings up Doom, which we talk about for ages, as well as Warcraft II and a Nintendo game that we can't talk about.

Recs this week are A Kiss Of Fire by Masako Togawa (which you may have to get second hand, and is a Japanese crime novel not to be confused by the eleventy billion romance novels of the same name), The Plague Letters by V.L. Valentine, and to cultivate a mega-population of daphnia to feed the fish in your RPS tank.