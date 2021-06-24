The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 145: the best DLC in games special

This week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is all about DLCs and expansions. We even briefly flirt with actual journalism by discussing some of the controversy associated with expansions and DLC and the Oblivion Horse Armour incident. There is, however, an extended break in the middle of discussing DLC where we talk about Toby Carveries. Oh, don't worry if you don't know what that is: we explain.

We also talk about Pirates Of The Caribbean, gravy and Toby Jugs, although sadly Matthew does not have any new treats to discuss this week. But there is an excellent Cavern Of Lies hosted by friend of the show Sir Anthony Hopkins. Plus: do you like organ chat? Because you're in the right place!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is worth every penny.

If you liked this week's Cavern Of Lies, why not show your support with an official COV t-shirt? It would make Sir Anthony very happy, probably.

Links

Matthew has named himself after the Oblivion Horse Amour.

Mass Effect 3 courted gamer anger with the day one DLC character Javik, but charmed us all with the Citadel DLC.

Dragon Age Inquisition has some amazing DLC, including Trespasser, which is basically the end of the game.

Matthew is a big fan of the DLC for Baldur's Gate, as well as The Witcher 3 (the horny ghost makes a triumphant return to the podcast).

Nate's favourites include Age Of Empires 2, which is getting new DLCs even now, the bizarre Yuri's Revenge addition to Command & Conquer, and the War Of The Chosen expansion to XCOM 2.

I also cite The Sims 4, a game made almost entirely of DLC, and we do manage to get in some chat about Sea Of Thieves A Pirate's Life, the Pirates Of The Caribbean-themed expansion that's kicking off season 3.

Richard Madeley is just Alan Partridge.

Recommendations this week are to, once again, rewatch The Sopranos, to start watching the new Disney/Marvel TV show Loki, and to look into getting your milk from The Modern Milkman.