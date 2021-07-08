The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 146: the best hub areas in games special

This week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast is looking at our favourite hub areas in games, which necessitates a brief discussion as Nate had entirely misunderstood what that meant. That doesn't matter, however, because we still manage to mention at least four video games, and tick off a few boxes on your EWS bingo card.

If we're honest, though, this episode ends up being, bizarrely, mostly about philanthropic YouTuber Mr. Beast. I'm not sure how this happened, but it did. There's a Cavern Of Lies about cereal, where my lie is so transparent you could make windows out of it - yet it still fools one of the lads.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would create a marvellous hub world.

We mention both Dragon Age: Inquisition and Dishonored this week, as is our way, which both have nice hubs. Here is Cian Maher's (great) piece about The Hound Pits pub. Also, here is that time a voice actor did a livestream of his personal political manifesto in character as a Dragon Age love interest.

Nate and Matthew try and convince me of the existence of a game called James Pond about a goldfish that could stretch to infinite lengths. I think they were taking the piss though.

We also talk about the hubs in Psychonauts, TIE Figher, XCOM, Expeditions: Rome, the LEGO games, and the Assassin's Creed games.

Recommendations this week are for a subscription to the Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine, the neo-gothic novel Mexican Gothic by Slyvia Moreno-Garcia and the neo-stoner mushroom book Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake, and low-fantasy Roman escapes in How To Rule An Empire And Get Away With It by K.J. Parker.