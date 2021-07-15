The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 147: Matthew and Nate's half-arsed gameshow special

This week the Electronic Wireless Show podcast finds itself briefly rudderless once more, as skipper Alice heads off to the Realm of Spiders to settle an old score. In her absence, I decided it would be fun for Matthew and I to play a game called Sweeten The Deal, which I invented once during a 24-hour layover in an airport. It almost works!

We get deep into the theoretical lore of the Need For Speed/FIFA expanded universe, engage in some even-more-intense-than-usual Sir Anthony Hopkins roleplay, and consider the potential benefits inherent in claiming to have invented Shrek. Matthew considers writing a magazine entirely about microtransactions and the Epic Games Store, and the podcast's pantheon of troubling supernatural entitities is expanded to include a being known as the Alabaster Titan.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is a magician appropriate for any occasion.

Don't forget to check out our merch to get your very own Cavern Of Lies tee.

Links

Matthew discusses his experience with The Great Ace Attorney this week, while Nate has been having his very own "Mister Beast" experience with the latest Total Warhammer 2 DLC.

The narrative possibilities of Need For Speed tie-in fiction are examined and found to be bleak indeed, while the Epic Games Store comes up for light debate. Let's be real here: this week was pretty light on PC games chat, even for the EWS.

Recommendations were for Bath-based food stall JC's kitchen, and video lecture streaming service Wondrium, where Nate has been learning all about ancient Mesopotamia.