The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 149: the best robots in games special

This week The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast is all about the best robots in games, which is another one of those topics we might have done before. But we're doing it again because darn it, robots are cool. Obviously this means we have a short discussion on whether cyborgs count as robots (yes, probably, but not in all circumstances).

As well as what I feel is actually a very productive chat about robots this week, we also talk about Miles Jupp and his thousands of children, Thomas The Tank Engine, and Matthew does a truly stunning Cavern Of Lies themed around Ace Attorney.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, not a cyborg.

I really love the array of robots in Fallout 4, from the pirates stranded on a ship on top of a skyscraper, to your little pal Cogsworth, the gumshoe Nick Valentine, and the weird murder-mystery brain bots.

Shout out to BT in Titanfall 2.

Opposite of a shout out to Claptrap from Borderlands.

Fear the psychological nightmare robots of Soma, and HK-47 from KotOR who is just a nightmare and a robot.

Big love for Legion and EDI from Mass Effect, the cleaning bot from The Outer Worlds, and Cain from Binary Domain

Recommendations this week are the Gyakuten Saiban Library of translated Ace Attorney interviews, the cute spot/acne stickers from Starface (don't mind the HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW KIDS? tone) and Ben G Thomas's YouTube about animal history and T-Rex lips.