The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 151: the best collectibles in games

This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast you see us trudging back and forth over a field, grimly trying to locate the little bit of rock or feather that our map tells us is right here, dammit. Yes, we're all about the best collectibles in games this week - which, it turns out, is a pretty short list, so we have some meaty discussion of whether they actually are good, and if so, how?

Digressions get off to a good start with Matthew's adoption of the Lego Stud as a name, which makes him sound like a hot LEGO minifig, leading us to wonder what it would be like if we were all just shadows conjoured by Nate's subconcious. Truly beastly. This week in inside baseball we discuss why the promo tat we used to get from PRs was not as good as you might imagine it was, and anyway now it's all YouTuber's getting free cars. Plus: a Cavern Of Lies giftshop disrupted by the Eds, dastardly foes of the show.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, a collector with fine tastes.

An example of a not great collectible is the shards in Dragon Age: Inquisition (the first and last time you will hear me say something negative about that game).

Nate plays a blinder early on with Stardew Valley, where you are tasked with collecting seasonal goods for enchanted plums.

Assassin's Creed has had both good and bad collectibles in its time. I really like the floating tattoo pages and song lyrics; Matthew does not. We are agreed that collecting feathers in AC2 to try and heal your mother's grief-broken brain is a bit bleak.

Matthew says that Crackdown, Pyschonauts and Fables 2 and 3 have good collectibles, which is correct.

Nate liked the fight missions in Watch Dogs Legion, which were a bit like collecting punch-ups.

Recommendations this week are the new Suicide Squad movie, the sad and beautiful novel How Much Of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang, and to take a visit to the West Midland Safari Park. Me and Nate also cheat by recommending something that isn't a game that is a game: the new RimWorld DLC, and the Back 4 Blood open beta. You fuckers don't believe that it's good and I enjoy it. Well it is, and I do!