The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 152: another nightmarish gameshow special

This week Matthew is away doing other things - how dare he! But Alice and Nate are here with another episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast where we play Sweeten The Deal, featuring travelling around the world on a raft with Geoff Keighley, and every live games event being a Psychonauts-style level about your subconscious. How sweet would those deals need to be for you to say yes?

We do also chat about some games as well, including some actual current releases! But the most important question is: if you had to eat an entire gorilla, which celebrity chef would you choose to prepare it for you? Also, apologies in advance for getting the episode number wrong yet again.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is far too smart to enter into a dark bargain with Nate.

Smell my merch you mother.

Links

Nate has been beasting Humankind, but has also gone back to his first love Age Of Empires

I have been playing Twelve Minutes and found it a bit weird but also kinda good.

QAnon Anonymous did a special episode on Jim Caviezel and it is very funny.

The Atlas Of Remote Islands by Judith Schalansky is very good.

Recommendations this week are to check out the charity Books Beyond Bars, and the big First World War epic film 1917