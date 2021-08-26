The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 153: the best weird currencies in games special

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast is playing with a full hand today, as Matthew rejoins us! Inspired by the reveal of new games like theme park sim Park Beyond, which uses a resource currently earmarked as Amazement, and Strange Horticulture's Will To Explore, episode 153 is all about weird currencies and resources in games.

We do have a decent discussion about games, and what constitutes a resource (answer: possibly everything). But because Matthew is back, we grill him about how much ice cream he at at a wedding, and also discuss what mineral we would most like to keep in a vault in our home in place of gold. Unfortunately, a lot of time is taken up by making fun of Matthew for not using salt, like, at all, but there is a decent Cavern of Lies that's all about the most expensive digital things people have bought with real money.

Nate is all about the weird resources in Old World, like 'legitimacy', and points out that a lot of Paradox games do similar.

Two of my favourite examples of weird currencies are Fallout's Caps and the teeth in Alice: Madness Returns.

Nate loves the bullet currency in Metro.

Matthew likes the changes to Jurassic World Evolution.

Failbetter have loads of weird currencies and resources.

Planet Zoo accidentally made a warthog economy.

Recommendations this week are for the TV show The White Lotus, the New Zealand version of Taskmaster, and Peter Jackson's They Shall Not Grow Old.