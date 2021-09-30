The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 158: the best spaceships in games special

In honour of the new DLC for Outer Wilds, this week on The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast we're discussing our favourite spaceships in games. In the process, while we do discuss some games, there is quite a lot of chat about the origin of the spaceship as 'space-house' - the hub area where all your pals hang out - both in games and in wider space media. Also, Nate has a great Cavern Of Lies that is Star Wars themed, and does indeed give us a terrible fright.

Digressions this week are a big discussion on Matthew's tooth situation, and a semi-argument about what planetary circumstances would be enough for me to agree to go into space (e.g. planet covered in really nice soup). Also: is Elon Musk's divorce the origin story for Warhammer 40k?

You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, much more ethical than your average space-billionaire.

In space, no one can see your merch.

Links

Obviously we talk about Outer Wilds, but also The Outer Worlds.

Nate reminisces about the massive ships in Free Space 2, and talks about how he found FTL "homely" even though it is an incredibly tense game.

Tell you what else feels like home: the Normandy in Mass Effect! Knights Of The Old Republic has a good space-house, too.

Dead Space has an incredibly creepy space-house.

You know who has big ships? Them armour lads in Warhammer 40k.

Recs this week are for Foundation, the Apple TV+ show based on Asimovs Foundation story series, Shon Faye's new non-fiction book The Transgender Issue, and to make a 'Ham Bowser', which Nate has now decreed is a beef and pepper puff pastry pie, with a whole eel inside. Hooray.

