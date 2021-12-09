The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 167: the best children in games special

I'm not normally a fan of children in games because, as noted in this episode of the Electronic Wireless Show podcast, they get into the uncanny valley pretty quickly. But it's the season to be jolly, so we're talking about the times we thing kids in games are actually really good.

We do end up going on quite a lot of tangents, notably one on which Warhammer faction Matthew would play, and of course we ask Matthew for his thoughts on Mr. Beast's Squid Game. This week's Cavern Of Lies is in Nate's control, which means he takes us to Dwarf Fortress, with predictable results.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, an adult.

Obviously no discussion about good children in games is complete without mentioning Hugo from A Plague Tale: Innocence, who is very good at just... being a kid. And also he can control rats.

We talk about the enduring popularity of Clementine from The Walking Dead games.

Though it's not technically a PC game yet, we of course have to bring up Dad Of War, in which your son Atreus is a sort of arrow drone as well as a child.

Lot of kids and dads in the BioShock series, and we are fankly a bit confused about the specifics of the whole thing.

Nate enjoys the strange bloodlines of Crusader Kings 3, and gives a brief shout out to the urchins in Frostpunk. They're the real MVPs

Recommendations this week are epic fantasy book Jade City by Fonda Lee, the sort of murder mystery anthology that is itself the mystery book Eight Detectives by Alex Pavesi, and a box of meat from Deerbox.