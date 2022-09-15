The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 202: the best era changes in games special

This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we, prompted by friendly listener OurSuperior, talk about the best changes of eras in games. As you can imagine, this is an easier task for Nate than it is to me, because many of his favourite games are predicated around era changes. Thus I find myself in the position of arguing semantics. How the turn tables have turned.

I'm able to win Nate around on at least one of my desperate bids to classify things that aren't eras as eras, although he does promptly shut me down on the most ridiculous one. It may surprise you to know that we don't actually talk about too many history games (although time travel comes up a lot). And stick around for a thrilling Cavern Of Lies. Will the Red Baron (me) be shot down at last?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, an era-defining personage.

Links

Nate does indeed agree that Age Of Empires II has good eras (castle-ing is, after all, his whole thing), but gives a much longer shout out to the original soundtrack for Civilization 6 - with particular reference to the civ-specific song of Australia.

I have to turn to time travel to talk about eras. In classic LucasArts adventure Day Of The Tentacle you have to solve puzzles accross time. Nate says this reminds him of the time travel level in Titanfall 2.

We also talk about Immortality, which recreates different eras of film and film making, and Portal 2's precursor testing rooms.

I try to convince Nate that Unpacking counts as having eras (successfully) and that making a really massive jigsaw in Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams has eras (unsuccessfully).

Nate has fond memories of the Amiga RTS game Mega-Lo-Mania.

Recommendations this week are The Daughter Of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno Garcia, and season 2 of Primal.