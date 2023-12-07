The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 41: epic GTA 6 trailer reactions!!

This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we give our live* reactions to the new trailer for ">Grand Theft Auto 6, a game that certainly exists! Basically none of the predictions we made two weeks ago came true, but hey, there might still be a bunch of gorillas in it. And what about the fact that it leaked, huh? Is that bad? Should we feel sad for Rockstar? Will it make a difference, really? And why did James drink so much whiskey this weekend?

There's no game this week (as Nate could not record owing to eating cake**) but we talk about the games we've been playing this week which probably couldn't be more different if they tried. Although I suppose there's a Scottish theme to the podcast, accidentally?

*not live

**cake eating is not confirmed

This week we've been playing Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, which sounds so GAME that I actually want to give it a go, and A Highland Song, which is very lovely. Recommendations this week are shortbread from Your Piece Baking Company, and Plagiarism And You(Tube), a nearly four-hour YouTube video about, well, plagiarism online.