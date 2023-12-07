The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 41: epic GTA 6 trailer reactions!!
Are leaks bad? What about The Game Awards?
This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we give our live* reactions to the new trailer for ">Grand Theft Auto 6, a game that certainly exists! Basically none of the predictions we made two weeks ago came true, but hey, there might still be a bunch of gorillas in it. And what about the fact that it leaked, huh? Is that bad? Should we feel sad for Rockstar? Will it make a difference, really? And why did James drink so much whiskey this weekend?
There's no game this week (as Nate could not record owing to eating cake**) but we talk about the games we've been playing this week which probably couldn't be more different if they tried. Although I suppose there's a Scottish theme to the podcast, accidentally?
*not live
**cake eating is not confirmed
We record on a Wednesday so some things may have changed by the time you listen.
- The GTA 6 trailer leaked a day ahead of time so Rockstar just said "Fuck it."
- The RPS staffers duly reacted (I was on holiday and thus spared).
- It will definitely happen at some point, but Rockstar are quiet so far on the PC release for GTA6
- The open letter to The Game Awards from TGA Future Class members.
- The Game Awards are tonight! RPS will be covering them live, with some staff heroically staying up really late/early, depending on your point of view, while others will clean up the pieces on Friday. Nominees are here, if we're treating that part seriously (we should not).
- Geoff apparently accidentally posted two seconds of silence into the Future Class discord.
This week we've been playing Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, which sounds so GAME that I actually want to give it a go, and A Highland Song, which is very lovely. Recommendations this week are shortbread from Your Piece Baking Company, and Plagiarism And You(Tube), a nearly four-hour YouTube video about, well, plagiarism online.